China lowers age of criminal responsibility to 12 for 'abominable' crimes

SHANGHAI, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China has lowered the age of
criminal responsibility to 12 years old for "abominable" crimes
such as murder or causing injury that leads to death or severe
disabilities by extremely cruel means, the China Daily said.
The revision was passed by the National People's Congress
Standing Committee on Saturday after a third review and will be
effective from March 1. It applies to children aged between 12
and 14, the state-backed newspaper said.
Children in China aged 14-16 can be held criminally liable
if they intentionally commit serious violent crimes such as
murder and rape. For most other offences, the age of criminal
liability is 16.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)