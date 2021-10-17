China mandates 14 banks for $4 billion US dollar bond issuance - term sheet

HONG KONG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China has mandated 14 banks
for the planned issuance of dollar-denominated, multi-tranche
bonds, subject to market conditions, according to a term sheet
seen by Reuters on Monday.
The deal will raise about $4 billion, according to two
sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The sources could not be identified as the information had
not yet been made public.
The Ministry of Finance, which is issuing the bond, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
The banks working on the deal., which included Bank of
China, Bank of America, Citigroup, China Construction Bank,
Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs, will arrange a series of
investor conference calls starting Oct. 18, the term sheet
showed.
The deal is classified as a 144A and Reg S offering, which
means U.S.-based investors can buy in.
Reg S bonds may not be offered, sold or delivered within the
United States, whereas 144A offerings are U.S. private
placements for U.S. investors. China’s previous international
sovereign bond sales have all been Reg S offering.
China last raised $6 billion in a U.S. dollar denominated
bonds in October 2020, which was the first time U.S. based
investors could participate in the deal.
Moodys said on Moday it has rated the proposed issuance as
A1, its highest ranking, with a stable outlook.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Writing by Sumeet Chatterjee;
Editing by Christopher Cushing and Kim Coghill)