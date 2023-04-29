BEIJING (Reuters) - China's manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank in April, official data showed on Sunday, exacerbating the challenge for an economy in the midst of a patchy post-COVID recovery with slack global demand and a still-wobbly domestic property sector.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 49.2, down from 51.9 in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, below the 50-point mark that separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis. The outcome was below a forecast of 51.4.

The world's second-largest economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter, driven by pent-up consumption demand after the end of COVID-19 curbs, but factory output lagged amid weak global growth.

