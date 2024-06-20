BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China may impose provisional anti-dumping measures on pork imports from the European Union as part of a year-long probe that started on June 17, its commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China has opened an investigation into EU pork and its by-products, escalating tensions after the bloc imposed anti-subsidy duties on Chinese-made electric vehicles.

The investigation will focus on pork intended for human consumption, such as fresh, cold and frozen whole cuts, as well as pig intestines, bladders and stomachs.

The probe is expected to be completed by June 17, 2025, but could be extended by another six months if required.

"If, after preliminary investigation, it is determined that dumping has been established and has caused injury to the domestic industry, provisional anti-dumping measures may be taken," He Yadong, a commerce ministry spokesperson said in response to reporters' question about the probe.

Global food companies have been on high alert for retaliatory tariffs from China after the European Commission announced on June 12 it would impose anti-subsidy duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese cars from July.

China imported $6 billion worth of pork, including offal, in 2023 and more than half of that came from the EU, Chinese customs data showed.

Spain, France, Denmark and the Netherlands are the biggest EU pork suppliers to China. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Miral Fahmy)