Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China, medical oxygen drive Air Liquide Q1 sales beat

04/23/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Air Liquide logo is seen in Paris

(Reuters) -French industrial gas company Air Liquide posted better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Friday, driven by high medical oxygen demand caused by the global coronavirus pandemic and a strong rebound in China.

"In a global health context that still differs from region to region, the group remains committed to supplying healthcare facilities with medical oxygen," Air Liquide's chief executive, Benoit Potier, said in a statement.

Air Liquide, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, saw healthcare sales jump 10% in the first three months of the year.

The group saw sales in China rise nearly 13% as it benefited from a sharp rise, notably in the industrial sectors.

In the Americas, the firm saw exceptionally high medical oxygen sales and a gradual resumption of non-emergency surgery, while in Europe, still-high sales of medical equipment were gradually normalising, compared to 2020.

The group confirmed its 2021 outlook, further increasing its operating margin and recurring net profit at constant exchange rates, assuming limited local lockdowns in the year's first half, followed by recovery in the second half.

It reported quarterly sales of 5.33 billion euros ($6.41 billion), up 3.8% on a comparable basis and topping analysts' forecast of 5.25 billion euros.

Over 2020, Air Liquide had ramped up its production of intensive care ventilators and oxygen tanks, to meet surging demand from hospitals and home healthcare facilities.

(Reporting by Kate Entringer and Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Editing by Kim Coghill and Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:14aUK retail sales jump 5.4% in March, far more than expected
RE
02:14aTHE EX-CONVICT'S TALE : Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope
RE
02:13aSingapore March core inflation quickens the most in over a year
RE
02:13aUK borrows 303 billion pounds in 2020/21 financial year
RE
02:12aDollar wallows as traders reassess taper timing; cryptocurrencies tumble
RE
02:08aLondon copper hits 2-month high, set for 3rd straight weekly gain
RE
02:08aFinland's Stora Enso Q1 profit beats forecasts
RE
02:05aChina, medical oxygen drive Air Liquide Q1 sales beat
RE
02:01aDaimler raises outlook, says chip shortage may impact Q2 sales
RE
01:57aHygiene products firm Essity eyes vaccine effect after Q1 profit dives
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Biden tax fears leave Bitcoin, Ether groggy
2Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
3Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
4Asian shares shake off U.S. tax worries, cryptocurrencies plunge
5Tesla's bad week in China was months in the making
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ