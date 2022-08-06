Log in
News: Latest News
China moving towards use of force: Blinken

08/06/2022 | 06:23am EDT
STORY: At a news conference in Manila with his Philippines counterpart, Blinken said the United States would work to ensure communication channels with China remained open to prevent miscommunication.

Blinken also chided Beijing for retaliatory actions that went beyond firing missiles to walking away from climate change talks.

"Countries around the region and around the world... expect us, the United States and China, to manage our differences responsibly," he said.

Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique Manalo, welcomed assurances from Blinken that they would work closely with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration, and look at promoting regional peace and stability.


© Reuters 2022
