China mulls negative list for cross-border services trade in FTZs

09/28/2021 | 07:42am EDT
BEIJING - China will consider formulating a negative list for cross-border services trade in the country's free trade zones (FTZs) to further promote the liberalization of trade in services, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

China will make continuous efforts to promote the level of opening-up, advance institutional innovation and strive to build FTZs with global influences, said MOC official Chen Hong at a press conference on Sept 28.

At the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services concluded in early September, China announced that it will promote the implementation of a negative list for cross-border trade in services across the country.

To advance the institutional innovation, more management powers will be delegated from provincial government departments to the FTZs, according to Chen.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 11:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
