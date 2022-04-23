China must raise air quality standards as smog persists -task force

SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China should raise air
quality standards as persistent smog continues to have a severe
public health impact despite recent improvements, a state-funded
task force said.
After a campaign launched in 2013 to tackle smog, air
pollution in China has improved markedly. Average concentrations
of small, hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 fell by
about half from 2015 levels to 30 micrograms per cubic metre
last year, official data shows.
But while China met its interim target of 35 micrograms, it
remains far above the 5-microgram limit recommended by the World
Health Organization (WHO). Some parts of the industrial north
still have smog levels close to 200 micrograms, especially in
the winter.
Beijing needs to revise national air pollution standards and
improve legal protections for human health, the task force
commissioned by China's national pollution research programme
said on Friday.
"The acute health risk of ambient PM2.5 pollution usually
means that short-term exposure to PM2.5... may cause acute
damage to the body, trigger the onset of symptoms or diseases
(mainly cardiovascular or respiratory disease) and lead to
premature death and a series of adverse health effects," it said
in a report.
Recent studies show that each 10-microgram increase was
associated with a 0.34% increase in the risk of hospitalisation
for respiratory diseases, the report said.
It urged the government to further promote clean energy,
upgrade industries and control transportation pollution, adding
that China's goal of carbon neutrality was a crucial part of its
efforts to meet WHO recommendations.
It called for improvements in data and a more systematic
study of the health effects of air pollution, including the
impact of "key toxic components" on human biomarkers.
Air pollution in China caused about 1.4 million premature
deaths in 2019, according to the Global Burden of Disease Study,
a programme run by the University of Washington.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by William Mallard)