Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

12/25/2022 | 06:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
China-Arab summit in Riyadh

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping wants China to accelerate efforts to achieve self-reliance in agricultural technology, identifying seed development and core equipment among areas to focus on, state media reported.

The central leadership had said in 2020 that the country's seed industry was a weak link in the food chain and needed to make better use of science and technology to achieve a turnaround.

"It is necessary to keep an eye on the frontiers of the world's agricultural science and technology," the official Xinhua news agency quoted Xi as saying at the central rural work conference held in Beijing over Friday and Saturday.

The President urged China's agricultural sector to "vigourously improve" its science and technology, with more efficient innovation.

Xi urged the sector to address issues with innovation, such as the rate of conversion into commercial applications and a lack of cooperation between research teams.

China has invested large sums of money in basic research for agriculture but has few large commercial companies that invest in long-term research and development to bring innovative solutions to market.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton, Roxanne Liu and Bernard Orr; Editing by David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
07:23aParis shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor
RE
07:06aChina stages 'strike drills' around Taiwan, citing provocation
RE
06:58aNepal's ex-guerrilla chief set to become new prime minister
RE
06:57aChina must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says
RE
06:37aIsrael regulator awards licence to investors to set up new digital bank
RE
06:35aGhana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
RE
06:22aWorld is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message
RE
06:00aWall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in U.S. stocks
RE
05:47aPutin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
RE
05:40aGhana again extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall St Week Ahead-Investors look for 'Santa Rally' after grim year in ..
2Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
3Duma prepares higher taxation for Russians who left country - speaker
4Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
5China must raise self-reliance in agricultural technology, Xi says

HOT NEWS