China nearly halves October coal imports as it nears informal quota

11/08/2020 | 11:57pm EST
Workers operate loaders unloading imported coal at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's coal imports nearly halved in October from a year ago, after record arrivals in the first half of the year and as the world's biggest coal importer bought less fuel from Australia amid souring relations between Beijing and Canberra.

The slowdown in purchases also come as the country nears an informal import quota, after authorities instructed traders and downstream users to maintain total 2020 imports around the 2019 level to shore up the struggling domestic coal industry.

China brought in 13.73 million tonnes of the fuel last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Saturday, down 47% from 25.69 million tonnes in October 2019 and 26% lower than in September.

The country imported a total of 253.16 million tonnes between January and October, not far from the 299.67 million tonnes of coal it imported in 2019.

The data comes as China has reportedly told its traders to stop buying seven categories of Australian goods ranging from coal to wine since last month.

Australia supplied over 40% of China's total coking coal imports and about 57% of its thermal coal in 2019.

"Every year they slowed down customs clearance (toward the year-end) but they don't slow down shipments. They just clear the extra tonnage in January," said a coal trader, adding that China was diversifying its coal imports beyond Australia.

China imported nearly twice the amount of coking coal from Mongolia in September than from Australia, according to Chinese customs data.

China's customs will release October imports data by origin on Nov. 25.

(This story corrects final para to show China will issue October imports origin data on Nov. 25, not Nov. 23)

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh in Beijing; Additional reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
