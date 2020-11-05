Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

China needs to consider policy adjustments but cannot make hasty moves - c.bank vice gov

11/05/2020 | 11:18pm EST

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's central bank vice governor said on Friday that China needs to consider policy adjustments as its economy recovers, adding that the adjustments will be based on accurate economic assessments, and the authorities cannot make hasty moves.

To help support the economy, China's financial institutions gave up 1.25 trillion yuan ($188.65 billion) in profits in January-October - by lowering interest rates and fees - and is on track to reach an expected target of 1.5 trillion yuan this year, Liu Guoqiang, vice governor of the People's Bank of China, told a news briefing.

($1 = 6.6259 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 1.17% 2.59 End-of-day quote.-22.22%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.12% 6.61853 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
