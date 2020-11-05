China needs to consider policy adjustments but cannot make hasty moves - c.bank vice gov

BEIJING, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China's central bank vice
governor said on Friday that China needs to consider policy
adjustments as its economy recovers, adding that the adjustments
will be based on accurate economic assessments, and the
authorities cannot make hasty moves.
To help support the economy, China's financial institutions
gave up 1.25 trillion yuan ($188.65 billion) in profits in
January-October - by lowering interest rates and fees - and is
on track to reach an expected target of 1.5 trillion yuan this
year, Liu Guoqiang, vice governor of the People's Bank of China,
told a news briefing.
($1 = 6.6259 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)