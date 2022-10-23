China new home prices fall for second month in September

*
Sept new home prices fall 0.2% m/m, down for second month
*
New home prices down 1.5% y/y, fastest pace since Aug 2015
*
54 cities out of 70 report price declines
BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's new home prices fell
for the second straight month in September, as its property
sector grappled with a mortgage boycott, a heightened debt
crisis and COVID-19 restrictions that dimmed the economic
outlook.
New home prices in September fell 0.2% month-on-month after
a 0.3% drop in August, according to Reuters calculations based
on National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data released on Monday.
On a year-on-year basis, new home prices in September
declined at the fastest pace since August 2015, falling 1.5%
after a 1.3% decline in August.
Out of the 70 cities surveyed by NBS, 54 reported price
falls in September, up from 50 cities in August.
China's property sector has been beset by multiple
headwinds after regulators clamped down on excessive borrowing
since mid-2020. Problems have deepened from the liquidity
crunch, with debt-ridden developers defaulting on bond payments,
home buyers staging mortgage boycott on stalled projects and
pandemic restrictions continuing to undermine demand.
China has rolled out a flurry of policies to revive the
embattled sector, including relaxing mortgage rates and
refunding individual income tax for some home
buyers.
"China's property market remains sluggish and is expected to
stabilise in the fourth quarter, but still hovering at a low
level," said Zhang Dawei, chief analyst at property agency
Centaline.
The property market has been affected by falling confidence
over the economic outlook, especially as cash-strapped
developers halted construction on many projects, Zhang said.
Separate data from the statistics bureau showed property
sales by floor area in September declining for a 14th
consecutive month in September, down 16.15% on year from a slump
of 22.58% in August.
Property investment fell 12.1% from a year earlier, slightly
narrowing from a 13.8% fall in August.
China reiterated its "housing is for living, but not for
speculation" in the full work report of the Communist Party
Congress. President Xi Jinping secured a precedent-breaking
third leadership term after the week-long congress ended on
Sunday.
Analysts from Nomura said in a note that a comprehensive
solution to the property sector might not be introduced until
after March 2023, when Beijing's political reshuffle is fully
completed.
(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)