BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China's non-manufacturing activity expanded at a much slower pace in June, an official survey showed on Sunday, as consumers remained wary of spending amid property downturn and the May holiday boost faded away.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which includes services and construction, fell to 50.5 from 51.1 in May, showed data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, came in at 50.5 in June, down from 51.0 in May.

The 50-point mark separates expansion from contraction in activity on a monthly basis. (Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo)