Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China offers $63 million grant to Maldives

01/08/2022 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COLOMBO (Reuters) - China on Saturday pledged $63 million in grants to Maldives for infrastructure projects, in a bid to deepen cooperation between the two countries.

The grant is among several agreements signed by Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during his two-day trip to the island nation and Sri Lanka.

Wang met Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and his counterpart Abdulla Shahid. The two sides also signed an agreement on visa exemptions that will allow Maldivians to travel to China on a 30-day visa-free basis once borders reopen.

Wang's visit is part of celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Maldives.

Maldives and Sri Lanka are both part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a long-term plan to fund and build infrastructure linking China to the rest of the world, but which others including the United States have labelled a "debt trap" for smaller nations.

The current government of Maldives has one of the highest debts to China of any country relative to the size of its economy.

Sri Lanka will be Wang's next destination where he is scheduled to meet President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and other top officials before a visit to a $1.4 billion Chinese-backed port project in the commercial capital Colombo on Sunday, the country's embassy in Sri Lanka told Reuters.

(Reporting by Mohamed Junayd and Uditha Jayasinghe; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:56aGerman SPD official defends pro-Nord Stream 2 policy
RE
10:53aANTI-VAX PROTESTERS TELL FRANCE'S MACRON : 'We'll piss you off'
RE
10:43aManchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post
RE
10:41aECB MAY NEED TO ACT IF ENERGY PRICE RISES MORE PERSISTENT : Schnabel
RE
10:40aGerman health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy
RE
10:37aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:35aSwedish crown princess contracts COVID-19 amid surging infections
RE
10:27aVenezuela's inflation hit 686.4% in 2021 - central bank
RE
10:24aIran imposes sanctions on Americans over 2020 killing of top general
RE
10:18aISABEL SCHNABEL :  Looking through higher energy prices? Monetary policy and the green transition
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook parent's head of communications leaves company
2Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in U.S., Musk ..
3Omicron surge pushes U.S. COVID hospitalizations toward record high
4British fintech PrimaryBid close to finalising $150 million funding fro..
5Ex-security chief arrested as Kazakhstan presses crackdown on unrest

HOT NEWS