Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China offers loans of $42 billion for infrastructure spending

09/28/2022 | 11:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A construction worker looks over the wall, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has distributed an additional 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) allocated for infrastructure projects through three state policy banks as of Wednesday, the official Securities Times reported on Thursday.

The increased funding was part of policymakers' support to spur growth in the world's second-biggest economy by issuing debt to fund big public works projects.

China's cabinet on Aug.24 offered another slew of stimulus to revive the country's faltering economy, including raising the quota on policy financing tools by 300 billion yuan.

The Export-Import Bank of China has offered its 50 billion yuan, totally funding 106 major projects, the newspaper said.

As of Sept. 17, Agricultural Development Bank of China has offered 100 billion yuan in loans on 732 projects, it said.

As of Sept. 20, China Development Bank has distributed 150 billion yuan in loans on 421 projects.

Funds from over 500 billion yuan in special bonds under carryover quotas from 2019 which are sold by local government, will be used for infrastructure projects in the fourth quarter, ensuring growth in infrastructure investment of around 10% for the whole year, the newspaper said.

China narrowly escaped an economic contraction in the June quarter, weighed by a deepening property slump, slowing consumption and strict COVID-19 restrictions.

($1 = 7.1715 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 0.78% 2.57 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.45% 7.1922 Delayed Quote.12.81%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:03aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise on metals, auto boost
RE
12:01aOil price dips as dollar strengthens, demand weakens
RE
09/29China's yuan unlikely to continue rapid depreciation -state media
RE
09/29London copper flat as tight inventories offset dollar strength
RE
09/28Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents
RE
09/28Thai c.bank ready to adjust monetary tightening pace - chief
RE
09/28Leaders of China, Japan say it is important to develop ties
RE
09/28Japan, U.S., South Korea to conduct joint navy drills on Friday - Japan MSDF
RE
09/28Australia will not need to curb gas exports, minister says
RE
09/28China plans to issue 2.5 trln yuan in treasury bonds in Q4 - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NEXE Innovations Announces Year Ended May 31, 2022, Audited Financial R..
2Changes to UN aviation emissions deal near approval -officials
3Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street higher as Treasury yields fall
4Sterling slips as dollar regains footing
5Indonesia approves first home-grown COVID vaccine for emergency use - m..

HOT NEWS