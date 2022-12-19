Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells

12/19/2022 | 12:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China officially reported on Monday its first COVID-related deaths since the government began dismantling strict anti-virus controls earlier this month, feeding anxiety that this could be the start of a grim trend as the virus rips through the country.

Monday's two deaths were the first to be reported by the National Health Commission (NHC) since Dec. 3, days before Beijing announced it was abandoning curbs which had largely kept the virus in check for three years but triggered widespread protests last month.

Though on Saturday, a Reuters journalist in Beijing saw hearses bearing dead lining the driveway to a designated COVID-19 crematorium, and about 20 yellow body bags containing corpses on the floor of an adjacent funeral parlour. Reuters could not immediately establish if the deaths were due to COVID.

Officially China has suffered just 5,237 COVID-related deaths during the pandemic, including the latest two fatalities, a tiny fraction of its 1.4 billion population and very low by global standards.

The NHC also reported 1,995 symptomatic infections for Dec. 18, compared with 2,097 a day earlier. It stopped reporting asymptomatic cases last week citing a drop in mandatory PCR testing after China's policy shift.

And there is growing doubt that China's data is capturing the fast worsening situation on the ground.

A hashtag on the two reported COVID deaths quickly became the top trending topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform on Monday morning.

"What is the point of incomplete statistics?" asked one user. "Isn't this cheating the public?," wrote another.

Workers at a dozen funeral homes in Beijing told Reuters on Saturday that they were busier than normal.

Respected Chinese news outlet Caixin on Friday reported that two state media journalists had died after contracting COVID, and then on Saturday that a 23-year-old medical student had also died. It was not immediately clear which, if any, of these deaths were included in official death tolls.

The NHC did not immediately respond to questions from Reuters on the accuracy of its data.

As China moves to align with a world that has largely opened up in an effort to live with the virus, it may now pay a price for shielding a population that lacks natural immunity and has low vaccination rates among the elderly, health experts say.

Some say China's COVID death toll may rise above 1.5 million in the coming months.

In the Shijingshan district of Beijing, medical workers have been going door-to-door offering to vaccinate elderly residents in their homes, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Officially, China's vaccination rate is above 90%, but the rate for boostered adults drops to 57.9%, and to 42.3% for people aged 80 and above, according to government data.

But it is not just the elderly that are wary of vaccines in China.

"I don't trust it," Candice, a 28-year old headhunter in Shenzhen told Reuters, citing stories from friends about health impacts, as well as similar health warnings on social media. Candice spoke on condition that only her first name be used.

Overseas-developed vaccines are unavailable in mainland China to the general public, which has relied on inactivated shots by local manufacturers for its vaccine rollout.

While China's medical community in general doesn't doubt the safety of China's vaccines, some say questions remain over their efficacy compared to foreign-made mRNA counterparts.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Martin Quin Pollard, Eduardo Baptista, Jing Wang and Ryan Woo in Beijing and David Kirton in Shenzhen; Writing by John Geddie; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

By Liz Lee and Martin Quin Pollard


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEWLAND DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. -0.22% 13.52 End-of-day quote.-25.39%
WEIBO CORPORATION -4.45% 17.59 Delayed Quote.-43.22%
Latest news "Economy"
12:23aS.Africa's Woolworths to sell Australian business
RE
12:22aHydrogen, metals lead Australia's resource plans. But there's a catch: Russell
RE
12:22aChina officially reports first COVID deaths in weeks as virus wave swells
RE
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Seen Higher But -2-
DJ
12:18aEMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Recession Worries Persist
DJ
12:17aRussian attacks hit 'critical infrastructure' in Kyiv and its region - Ukrainian authorities
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aMultiple victims after shooting in Canada's Vaughan
RE
12:08aOver 100 Rohingya refugees rescued in Sri Lankan waters
RE
12:04aWhy college coaches are a hot employee benefit
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Investors ramp up pressure on Big Oil firms to set 2030 climate targets
2Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes
3Foxconn fine for unauthorised China investment likely to be imposed soo..
4Australia's sovereign wealth fund buys gold, commodities as shadow of 1..
5Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha : “K” LINE enters into long-term cont..

HOT NEWS