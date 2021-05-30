China officials talk down buoyant yuan as basket hits 5-year high

SHANGHAI, May 31 (Reuters) - China's yuan climbed to a
five-year top against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on
Monday, exerting pressure on the country's exporters, even as
officials continued to warn against excessive speculation.
Former foreign exchange regulator Guan Tao joined a slew of
current and former Chinese officials cautioning against
speculative yuan trade in a commentary in the official China
Securities Journal.
"Recently, there are rising signs of cyclical 'herding' in
the domestic forex market," Guan, a former senior official at
the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), wrote.
Expectations of persistent yuan strength "not only harm the
orderly operation of the forex market, but also increase the
financial burden of the exporting sector."
Guan's comments come after a former central bank official
told the official Xinhua news agency that the yuan may have
overshot in its rapid appreciation against the U.S. dollar, and
that the rise is not sustainable.
The central bank-backed Financial News also warned of
possible factors that could lead the yuan to weaken against the
dollar, and regulators said last week they will crack down on
forex market manipulation, while reiterating that China's
currency policy will remain unchanged.
The string of official comments come after the yuan recorded
its best weekly performance against the dollar since November
last week, though signs of concern over strong one-way bets on
the currency have slowed the rally.
On Monday, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lifted the yuan
midpoint to a three-year high. It set guidance at
6.3682 per dollar prior to market open, 176 pips firmer than
Friday and the strongest since May 17, 2018.
The firmer fixing also pushed the trade-weighted yuan basket
index up to 98.22, the firmest since March 29, 2016.
Market players have widely viewed the 98 mark as the basket's
ceiling, as levels above that are seen to pose a disadvantage
for the yuan versus its trading partners.
Spot yuan rose to a top of 6.3611 per dollar on
Monday morning, its strongest since May 18, 2018, before giving
back some gains to trade at 6.3627, up 47 pips on the day.
Offshore yuan strengthened to 6.3565 per dollar,
its firmest since May 23, 2018, and was last changing hands at
6.3585.
"For banks' proprietary trade, traders are paying attention
to the official comments and attitude while also monitoring
state bank actions," said a chief trader at a foreign bank in
Shanghai.
He said the yuan's rise could face some resistance as
overseas corporates buy dollars to make upcoming dividend
payments.
"Some had purchased dollars mid-month, but these flows are
not over yet. Some companies are monitoring the market and
waiting for better prices."
Iris Pang, chief China economist at ING in Hong Kong, said
in a note that yuan uncertainty presents a headache for
companies, but that warnings from the PBOC about volatility
should not be ignored.
"We believe that the PBOC is experimenting how much
volatility the market can endure, and how behavior of market
participants can move the yuan. The PBOC could use window
guidance to not to speculate on yuan
direction," Pang told Reuters.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou, Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith in
Shanghai; Additional reporting by Vidya Ranganathan in
Singapore;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)