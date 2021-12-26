Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China oil demand to peak by 2030 on petrochemical use -CNPC research

12/26/2021 | 11:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Oil and gas tanks are seen at an oil warehouse at a port in Zhuhai

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's oil consumption is expected to keep growing for a decade on robust chemical demand, reaching a peak of about 780 million tonnes per year by 2030, a research institute affiliated with China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC) said on Sunday.

Last year, the research group, called the CNPC Economics & Technology Research Institute (ETRI), said that China's oil demand would peak at 730 million tonnes per year by around 2025.

In its latest report, the ETRI said diesel fuel, gasoline and kerosene consumption are forecast to peak sometime around 2025 at about 390 million tonnes per year. The strong petrochemical demand will support rising consumption through to 2030.

Overall oil demand will fall after 2030 as transportation consumption declines amid the electrification of vehicles while chemical demand remains stable during the period, the ETRI said.

The ETRI also revised the peak of China's total primary energy consumption to 6.01 billion tonnes per year of standard coal by around 2030, from 5.6 billion tonnes per year by around 2035 previously.

"Coal consumption in China would enter a plateau at around 3.6-4 billion tonnes in 2021-2030," the ETRI said, adding that the use of the dirty fossil fuel would decrease steadily in 2031-2050 as coal-fired power plants become a back-up energy source.

This follows plans from the government to reduce coal consumption in China, the world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, in an "orderly" manner as part of its drive to reach a peak in carbon emissions.

China's top leaders said at an agenda-setting meeting this month that the "gradual withdrawal of traditional energy sources should be based on the establishment of safe and reliable of new energy sources".

The ETRI also forecast the consumption of natural gas, a key bridge fuel during the energy transition and carbon reduction, will peak by 2040 at about 650 billion cubic metres per year, led by consumption from industry and power generators.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.34% 76.2 Delayed Quote.48.36%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.98% 175.0164 Delayed Quote.42.97%
STRONG PETROCHEMICAL HOLDINGS LIMITED -9.80% 0.23 End-of-day quote.-36.11%
WTI -0.34% 73.068 Delayed Quote.51.65%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:57aARGUS MEDIA : Malaysia's Petronas faces gas test in move to net zero
PU
12:53aS.Korea authorises emergency use of Pfizer's oral coronavirus treatment
RE
12:43aPrivate banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%
RE
12:42aMyanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to January 10 - source
RE
12:37aChina to 'appropriately' frontload infrastructure investments - finance ministry
RE
12:32aAustralia records first Omicron death, authorities stick to reopening plan
RE
12:31aOil prices mixed, U.S. crude falls after COVID-19 flight cancellations
RE
12:15aTHE CREATIVE LIFE : LEGO's Julia Goldin on play at work
RE
12:09aJapan to hold auction on Feb. 9 to sell 100,000 kl of oil from national reserve
RE
12:09aIndia's RBL Bank plunges 25% with CEO on medical leave; cenbank names director to board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2Asia stocks, oil struggle as Omicron worries weigh
3India's Adani nears first coal shipment from shunned Australian mine
4Foxconn India plant shut for 3 more days after week-long closure -govt ..
5Private banks weigh on Indian shares as RBL tanks 20%

HOT NEWS