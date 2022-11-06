Advanced search
China opposes Canada's order on lithium mining investments

11/06/2022 | 01:38am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Sunday said it will take the necessary steps to safeguard the rights and interests of its companies after Canada last week ordered three Chinese companies to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.

In a statement, China's commerce ministry said it urged Canada to stop politicising economic and trade issues.

(Reporting by Ella Cao and Tony Munroe; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


