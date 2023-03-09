Spokesperson Mao Ning said China has lodged representations to the Netherlands in response to a question at a regular press briefing.
(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista; Writing By Ella Cao; Editing by Tom Hogue)
BEIJING (Reuters) - Beijing resolutely opposes Dutch plans for new restrictions on exports of semiconductor technology that could affect China, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.
