Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence

11/03/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China "resolutely opposes" Washington's revocation of China Telecom Corp Inc's licence to operate in the United States, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In recent years, the United States has repeatedly sanctioned Chinese companies on the grounds of national security and disregarding facts," the regulator wrote.

"This is an unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises by abuse of state power and a serious breach of international economic and trade rules," it added.

MIIT urged Washington to reverse its decision.

Late last month the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to revoke the authorization for China Telecom's U.S. subsidiary to operate in the United States, citing national security concerns. The decision means China Telecom Americas must now discontinue U.S. services within 60 days.

The U.S. government said in April 2020 that China Telecom targets its mobile virtual network to more than 4 million Chinese Americans; 2 million Chinese tourists a year visiting the United States; 300,000 Chinese students at American colleges; and the more than 1,500 Chinese businesses in America.

Soon after Washington's decision, a spokesperson for China's commerce ministry said that Beijing had issued a formal complaint about it.

In March, the FCC began efforts to revoke authorization for China Unicom Americas, Pacific Networks and its wholly-owned subsidiary ComNet to provide U.S. telecommunications services.

In May 2019, the FCC voted unanimously to deny another state-owned Chinese telecommunications company, China Mobile, the right to provide U.S. services.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:10aIndonesia's GDP growth set to slow in Q3 as COVID-19 curbs bite
RE
12:05aChina opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom licence
RE
12:05aNew Zealand ratifies regional trade pact RCEP
RE
11/02Airasia exec says in talks with airbus about interest in potential a321neo freighter
RE
11/02Wheat dips for 2nd session, strong global demand curbs losses
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - central bank head
RE
11/02China to strengthen personal data protection in fintech sector - c.bank head
RE
11/02Airasia exec says considering adding widebody freighters to fleet in future
RE
11/02Indonesia could phase out coal by 2040 with financial help, Finance Minister says
RE
11/02Airasia exec says teleport freight arm in final stages of $50 mln to $100 mln fundraising
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China stock pickers reshape portfolios on Xi's 'common prosperity'
2Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions
3Fired Apple employee files complaint with U.S. labor agency
4U.S. House panel subpoenas Big Oil in climate deception probe
5China Evergrande completes delivery of 184 projects in July-Oct

HOT NEWS