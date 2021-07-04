China orders Didi app downloads suspended over data violation

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator
said on Sunday that it had ordered smartphone app stores to stop
offering Didi Global Inc's app after finding that the
ride-hailing giant had illegally collected users' personal data.
The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said it had
told Didi to make changes to comply with Chinese data protection
rules, four days after Didi began trading on the New York Stock
Exchange, having raised $4.4 billion in an initial public
offering.
The CAC did not specify the nature of Didi's violation in a
statement on its social media feed.
Didi responded by saying it had stopped registering new
users and would remove its app from app stores. It said it would
make changes to comply with rules and protect users' rights.
China has been clamping down on its home-grown technology
giants over antitrust and data security concerns.
Didi made its trading debut on Wednesday in an IPO that
valued the company at $67.5 billion, well down from the $100
billion it had hoped for, which potential investors had
resisted.
Redex Research director Kirk Boodry, who publishes on
Smartkarma, said the CAC's move appeared "aggressive".
"(It) indicates the process could take a while, but they
have a large installed base so near-term impact (is) likely
muted for now," he said.
INVESTIGATION
Didi's app was still working in China for people who had
already downloaded it. It offers over 20 million rides in China
every day, on average.
CAC on Friday announced an investigation into Didi to
protect "national security and the public interest", prompting a
5.3% fall in its share price to $15.53.
The stock was sold at $14 per share in the IPO - the top of
the indicated range.
Didi, which offers services in China and more than 15 other
markets, gathers vast amounts of real-time mobility data every
day. It uses some of the data for autonomous driving
technologies and traffic analysis.
Didi had flagged Chinese regulations in its IPO prospectus
and said: "We follow strict procedures in collecting,
transmitting, storing and using user data pursuant to our data
security and privacy policies."
A notice on Didi's China app showed it had updated its user
information and data privacy policy on June 29, the day before
its trading debut. In a statement to Reuters, Didi described the
move as a "regular update" after adding two new services on the
app under its chauffeur business.
Founded by Will Cheng in 2012, the company had previously
been subject to regulatory probes in China over safety and its
operating licence.
(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe, Scott Murdoch in Hong
Kong; Editing by Kevin Liffey)