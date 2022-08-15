Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

08/15/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.

China's stash of U.S. government debt dropped to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion. In May, the world's second biggest economy had $980.8 billion in Treasuries, data showed. China's hoard of U.S. debt has seen multiple 12-year lows the last few months.

"This looks more likely a function of Chinese FX intervention to keep USD/CNY stable in a strong dollar environment," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.

"A further decline in China's U.S. Treasury holdings looks likely as geopolitical spheres of influence sharpen after Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the seizure of Russian FX reserves.

Since hitting a roughly 20-month high in mid-May, the U.S. dollar has been largely stable against the Chinese yuan, sliding about 1%. The dollar was last up 0.5% at 6.7755 yuan.

There is an added wrinkle between U.S.-China relations involving Taiwan, a self-governed island China claims as its own, but that is not reflected just yet in the data, which covers the June numbers. In early August, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy visited Taiwan, the highest level U.S. official to visit the territory in 25 years, prompting China's outrage.

China later announced it was halting dialogue with the United States in a number of areas, including between theater-level military commanders and on climate change, in a furor over Pelosi's visit.

Data also showed Japan increased its holdings of Treasuries to $1.236 trillion in June, from a revised $1.224 trillion in May. The Treasury report released in July showed Japan had $1.213 trillion in Treasuries for the month of May.

Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.430 trillion in June from a revised $7.426 trillion in May.

On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries saw net foreign inflows of $58.9 billion in June, compared with inflows of $99.84 billion the previous month. U.S. Treasuries have posted foreign inflows for a second straight month.

The inflows was generally in line with price action in the Treasuries market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started June at 2.9310%, and ended the month at 2.974% down about 4 bps.

The Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates by 75 bps in June and July and is on track to hike rates again in September to tame inflation.

In other asset classes, foreigners sold U.S. equities in May for a sixth straight month amounting to $25.36 billion, from outflows of $9.15 billion in May.

U.S. corporate bonds posted inflows in June of $13.99 billion in June, compared with $4.46 billion the previous month. Foreigners were net buyers of U.S. corporate bonds for six straight months.

The data also showed U.S. residents once again sold their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $50.5 billion in June, from sales of $22.8 billion in May. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai; Editing by Richard Chang and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.61% 1.20516 Delayed Quote.-10.34%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.99% 0.7746 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.90% 1.01605 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.12% 0.012575 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.89% 573.348 Real-time Quote.-23.43%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.32% 0.63618 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 1.16% 6.8139 Delayed Quote.5.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pUkraine calls on world to 'show strength' after shelling near nuclear plant
RE
05:37pChina pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
RE
05:36pUK leadership candidates seek to undermine new push for Scottish independence
RE
05:35pDollar Lost 0.10% to 133.32 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.70% to $1.2053 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.97% to $1.0160 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.65% to 97.97 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pTiger Global slashes portfolio amid losses
RE
05:30pDogecoin Lost 4.69% to $0.077 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:30pEthereum Lost 1.95% to $1904.74 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Fed warns of turbulence ahead, markets remove their seat belts
2Exclusive-Wall Street revives Russian bond trading after U.S. go-ahead
3Oil settles lower on weak economic Chinese economic data
4Weak China data sparks industrial metals sell-off
5China unexpectedly cuts 2 key rates, withdraws cash from banking system

HOT NEWS