China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - China slashed holdings of U.S.
Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury
department data released on Monday showed, with investors
closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between
the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
China's stash of U.S. government debt dropped to $967.8
billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7
billion. In May, the world's second biggest economy had $980.8
billion in Treasuries, data showed. China's hoard of U.S. debt
has seen multiple 12-year lows the last few months.
"This looks more likely a function of Chinese FX
intervention to keep USD/CNY stable in a strong dollar
environment," said Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING.
"A further decline in China's U.S. Treasury holdings looks
likely as geopolitical spheres of influence sharpen after
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the seizure of Russian FX
reserves.
Since hitting a roughly 20-month high in mid-May, the U.S.
dollar has been largely stable against the Chinese yuan, sliding
about 1%. The dollar was last up 0.5% at 6.7755 yuan.
There is an added wrinkle between U.S.-China relations
involving Taiwan, a self-governed island China claims as its
own, but that is not reflected just yet in the data, which
covers the June numbers. In early August, U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy visited Taiwan, the highest level
U.S. official to visit the territory in 25 years, prompting
China's outrage.
China later announced it was halting dialogue with the
United States in a number of areas, including between
theater-level military commanders and on climate change, in a
furor over Pelosi's visit.
Data also showed Japan increased its holdings of Treasuries
to $1.236 trillion in June, from a revised $1.224 trillion in
May. The Treasury report released in July showed Japan had
$1.213 trillion in Treasuries for the month of May.
Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.430
trillion in June from a revised $7.426 trillion in May.
On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries saw net foreign
inflows of $58.9 billion in June, compared with inflows of
$99.84 billion the previous month. U.S. Treasuries have posted
foreign inflows for a second straight month.
The inflows was generally in line with price action in the
Treasuries market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started
June at 2.9310%, and ended the month at 2.974% down
about 4 bps.
The Federal Reserve raised benchmark rates by 75 bps in June
and July and is on track to hike rates again in September to
tame inflation.
In other asset classes, foreigners sold U.S. equities in May
for a sixth straight month amounting to $25.36 billion, from
outflows of $9.15 billion in May.
U.S. corporate bonds posted inflows in June of $13.99
billion in June, compared with $4.46 billion the previous month.
Foreigners were net buyers of U.S. corporate bonds for six
straight months.
The data also showed U.S. residents once again sold their
holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of
$50.5 billion in June, from sales of $22.8 billion in May.
