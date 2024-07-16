BEIJING, July 16 (Reuters) - China aims to cut carbon emission from its coal-fired power industry by launching low-carbon upgrades and applying new power generation technologies, according to a government plan.

China, the world's top energy consumer, relies largely on coal which is the most carbon-intensive source of energy.

In an action plan jointly issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration on Monday, the authorities set the carbon emission level from power generated from natural gas as the benchmark for the coal power sector.

It also listed three low-carbon power generation technologies that it planned to apply: biomass blending, green ammonia blending and carbon capture, utilisation and storage.

By 2025, the first low-carbon projects will start operating using some of the low-carbon power generation technologies. Average emission by those projects will be 20% lower compared to their 2023 level, the plan said.

By 2027, China aims to expand low-carbon projects and lower their operating costs, as well as cut their average carbon emissions by 50% from 2023 levels. The plan also encouraged local government to support and subsidise the launch of those low-carbon projects. However, due to the instability of renewable energy, coal power will remain a mainstay for energy security, a spokesperson from NDRC told in a Q&A session on Tuesday.

