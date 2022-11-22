China plans stiff fines in tech-related changes to competition law

BEIJING, Nov 22 (Reuters) - China's market regulator
proposed amendments on Tuesday to a law on unfair competition,
making provisions for fines ranging as high as a 5% share of a
firm's annual revenue to punish such practices by internet
companies.
The changes, open for public comment until Dec. 22, are part
of a two-year-old crackdown on formerly freewheeling giant
internet firms, which China has punished for activities from
monopolistic behaviour to exploiting consumers.
Operators must not use data, algorithms, technology or any
capital advantages to engage in unfair competition, the State
Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in a revised
draft of the measures.
To protect consumers, operators would be barred from using
algorithms to give users "unreasonably different treatment or
unreasonable restrictions", by analyzing user preferences and
their trading habits, it added.
Another new rule, in the third set of alterations to the law
since it was adopted in 1993, prevents a business in an
advantageous position from forcing a counterparty to sign
exclusive agreements.
Also, such businesses should not block external links or
services from their platforms without a reason, the regulator
said.
Operators infringing such provisions can face fines ranging
from 1% to 5% of annual revenue, with legal representatives
subject to fine of 100,000 yuan to 1 million yuan
($14,008-$140,080).
Authorities have been particularly concerned over
"disorderly expansion" of online platforms, which they accuse of
exploiting advantages in capital, and have vowed to "perfect"
legal rules against unfair competition.
($1=7.1380 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Sophie Yu, Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)