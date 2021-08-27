China plans to ban U.S. IPOs for tech firms with data security risks -source

Aug 27 (Reuters) - China is framing rules to ban internet
companies whose data poses potential security risks from listing
outside the country, including in the United States, according
to a person familiar with the matter.
The ban is also expected to be imposed on companies involved
in ideology issues, said the person, declining to be identified
as the matter is private.
Beijing said last month it planned to strengthen supervision
https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-targets-offshore-ipo-structure-require-ministry-approval-sources-2021-07-08
of all firms listed offshore, a sweeping regulatory shift that
came after a cybersecurity investigation into ride-hailing giant
Didi Global Inc just days after its U.S. listing.
Under the rules being drafted, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) plans to ban firms, which collect
vast amount of data from users or create content, from overseas
listings, said the person.
CSRC didn't immediately respond to Reuters request for
comment.
The plan is one of several proposals under consideration by
Chinese regulators as Beijing has tightened its grip on the
country's internet platforms in recent months, including looking
to sharpen scrutiny of overseas listings.
The crackdown, which has smashed stocks and badly dented
investor sentiment, has particularly targeted unfair competition
and internet companies' handling of an enormous cache of
consumer data, after years of a more laissez-faire approach.
The Wall Street Journal newspaper first reported the new
rules that would prohibit internet firms holding a swath of
user-related data from listing abroad.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe in Beijing, Zhang Yan in Shanghai and
Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and
Jason Neely)