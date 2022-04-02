China plans to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China on Saturday
proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore
listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on
audit oversight while putting the onus on Chinese companies to
protect state secretes.
The draft rules, announced by China's securities watchdog,
mark Beijing's latest attempt to resolve a long-running audit
dispute with Washington that could lead to roughly 270 Chinese
companies being forced to delist from U.S. exchanges in 2024.
Saturday's proposal scraps requirements that on-site
inspection of overseas-listed Chinese companies be conducted
mainly by Chinese regulators.
That could open the door to inspections by U.S. regulators,
who demand complete access to such firms' audit working papers,
which are stored in China.
The changes will facilitate "cross-border regulatory
cooperation, including joint inspections, which will help
safeguard interest of global investors," the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.
China is stepping up efforts to ensure Chinese firms remain
listed in New York.
The commission said on Thursday that Chinese and U.S.
regulators had held multiple rounds of meetings and both sides
had a willingness to solve their audit dispute.
But U.S. securities and audit regulators have pushed back on
speculation of an imminent audit deal with China. In March, the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified 11
U.S.-traded Chinese companies, including Baidu Inc and
Yum China, that face delisting risks.
STATE SECRETS
The draft rules make clear that Chinese companies are
responsible for information security in overseas listings,
reducing the chance that confidential information unnecessarily
enters auditors' working papers, CSRC said.
"Procedural requirements" are added to the rules, demanding
Chinese companies provide written explanation when they provide
"sensitive information" to intermediaries, such as underwriters
and auditors, although such situations should be "very rare,"
based on experience, according to the watchdog.
CSRC said the rules will offer clear guidance on how to
protect state secrets, leading to "orderly" securities issuance
and listing activities by Chinese companies.
The current confidentiality rules, which were published in
2009 by the CSRC, the state secrets bureau and the archives
bureau, are outdated, CSRC added.
Sources told Reuters last month that Chinese regulators had
asked some of the country's U.S.-listed firms, including
Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com, to prepare for more audit
disclosures.
In mid-March, Vice Premier Liu He said talks between Chinese
and U.S. regulators over offshore listing issues had made
progress and both sides were working on specific cooperation
plans.
