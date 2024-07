BEIJING, July 9 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry issued on Tuesday a draft rule setting the minimum capital ratio for solar photovoltaic (PV) manufacturing projects at 30%, including both new construction and expansion projects.

The comment period for the draft rule will run until July 15, according to a notice on the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology's website. (Reporting by Colleen Howe; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)