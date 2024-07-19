BEIJING, July 19 (Reuters) - China will increase local governments' autonomous fiscal capacity and expand tax sources for local governments, said a senior party official for financial and economic affairs on Friday.

The central government will also increase its fiscal spending obligations, said Han Wenxiu, deputy director in charge of the party's financial and economic affairs, at a press conference in Beijing following a key party meeting that closed on Thursday. (Reporting by Joe Cash; Writing by Ellen Zhang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)