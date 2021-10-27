China power generators' profits tumble on record coal prices

* Two major firms' Jan-Sept profits plunge
* Other firms say losses to widen
* Operating costs and coal prices rise drastically in
Jan-Sept
* Power tariffs up less than 5% in Jan-Sept
BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Earnings for China's power
utilities during the first three quarters of 2021 have plunged
as the companies were squeezed by surging coal costs that they
could not pass on to consumers.
Huadian Power International, a subsidiary of
China Huadian Corp on Tuesday reported profits for the
January-September period dropped 58% from a year earlier to 1.6
billion yuan ($251 million) with a third-quarter loss of 1.8
billion yuan.
Huaneng Power International, a listed arm of
China Huaneng Group, also said their earnings in the first nine
months of the year dropped 91% year-on-year to 783.9 million
yuan, with a third quarter loss of 3.5 billion yuan.
Both companies blamed the losses on cost increases from a
surge in power demand at the same time coal prices jumped with
Huadian plainly saying in its statement, "The decrease in net
profit was mainly due to the surge in the price of thermal
coal."
Other power generators are also preparing investors for
losses.
Huadian Energy, also part of Huadian Group,
forecast on Oct. 16 a net loss in the January-September period
of 522.9 million yuan, versus a loss of 173.1 million yuan a
year earlier. The company will report earnings on Oct. 29.
That same day, Datang International Power Generation
, part of China Datang Corp, said profits over the
first nine months of the year may fall by up to 100% from a year
earlier to 2.67 billion yuan. Earnings will be released on Oct.
28.
Chinese power generation firms remain reliant on coal for
more than 50% of their electricity generation despite a
years-long effort to boost renewable power projects to meet amid
Beijing's climate change goals.
Chinese coal prices have gained nearly 190% this year on
tight supplies as a result of stringent safety inspections and
anti-corruption probes at major mining regions, and heavy rains
submerging dozens of coal mines in the northern part of the
country.
Huadian Power International said its operating costs in the
first three quarters of the year rose by 38% year-on-year, while
Huaneng Power International said costs climbed by 37% during
that time.
However, the firms said that their power tariffs only
increased by less than 5% in the first nine months of 2021 from
a year ago, despite a surge of electricity sales.
Analysts have estimated that a majority of coal-fired power
plants in China are loss-making, while the National Energy
Administration since July has been warning that a number of
power firms in northwestern and northeastern China were facing
operational difficulties because of coal shortages.
Earlier this month, China said it will price all electricity
generated by coal-fired plants through market trading mechanisms
and allow firms to pass more costs to some customers.
But, analysts from CITIC estimated that the power tariff
increases would be inadequate to make most coal power plants
profitable based on current coal prices, even though they have
fallen by 15% in the past week after the government vowed to
control them.
The power tariff rise could offset coal costs by up to 179
yuan per tonne but spot prices at the port of Qinhuangdao, a
major coal transportation hub, have risen by 437 yuan per tonne
this year, CITIC said.
($1 = 6.3844 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)