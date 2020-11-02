China presses ahead with smaller import fair amid pandemic

SHANGHAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China will hold a scaled-down
version of its annual import fair in Shanghai this week, a rare
in-person trade event held during the pandemic and a chance for
the country to show its economic resilience amid the global
uncertainty.
China is set to be the only major economy to grow this year
after largely bringing the epidemic under control after it
first emerged in the central city of Wuhan last year.
The China International Import Expo (CIIE) will run from
Nov. 5-10, though President Xi Jinping will deliver an opening
address via a video link on Wednesday evening, shortly after
polls close in the U.S. presidential election.
"It signals that China is getting back to normal, China is
still open for business," said Zhu Tian, a professor of
economics and associate dean at the China Europe International
Business School in Shanghai.
"It's a contrast to the rest of the world."
Though the exhibition is focused on buying foreign goods,
critics say it does little to address structural issues with
China's export-dominant trade practices.
Despite frictions between China and the United States over
trade and other issues, Ford Motor Co, Nike Inc
and Qualcomm Inc are among the participants in the
exhibition.
Few, if any, foreign business and political leaders are
expected to attend in person, however, due in part to COVID-19.
Last year, China hosted more than 3,000 companies and French
President Emmanuel Macron, and said that deals worth $71.13
billion were agreed there.
Restrictions introduced because of the coronavirus have
limited the exhibition to 30% of its maximum occupancy, and the
Shanghai government said about 400,000 people have registered
this year, compared with almost a million visitors in 2019.
Attendees must take a nucleic acid test and provide
temperature check records for the previous two weeks, and anyone
travelling from overseas must undergo a 14-day quarantine.
Some executives said they were put off coming by the
requirements. Carlo D'Andrea, chairman of the Shanghai chapter
of the European Chamber, said details on logistics were released
later than its members had expected, making it difficult for
those that wanted to bring in overseas guests.
