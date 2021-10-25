Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China property firms to meet with state planner on Tuesday - Cailianshe

10/25/2021 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Man rides a bicycle next to a construction site near residential buildings in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese property firms, including many with dollar-denominated debts, will meet with China's state planner in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Representatives of many of the property firms are on their way to Beijing after being notified by the National Development and Reform Commission, Cailianshe reported on Monday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aEvergrande, EV unit shares jump after chairman signals business shift
RE
12:47aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Edge Higher; China Restricts Travel Again as Cases Spike
DJ
12:44aSudanese pro-democracy group calls for strike, civil disobedience against coup
RE
12:44aSudanese professionals association calls for general strike and civil disobedience in face of "military coup" - statement
RE
12:42aIndonesia Finance Minister revises Q3 GDP growth outlook to 4.3%
RE
12:41aMajority of sudanese cabinet members, large number of pro-government political parties and one member of ruling sovereign council placed under arrest - reuters witness
RE
12:34aASIA CRUDE OIL IMPORTS RECOVER IN OCTOBER, CHINA STAYS WEAK : Russell
RE
12:34aKT : Police investigate network outage at South Korean telco KT
RE
12:33aHSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback
RE
12:31aU.s. dollar index falls about 0.2% to one-month low of 93.483
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to pilot property tax scheme in some regions -Xinhua
2China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle : Evergrande, EV unit shares jump a..
3SoftBank in talks to sell French robotics business to Germany's United ..
4HSBC surprises with 74% rise in Q3 profit, announces $2 billion buyback
5Asian shares edge higher, dollar weak as traders await earnings

HOT NEWS