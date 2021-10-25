China property firms to meet with state planner on Tuesday - Cailianshe
10/25/2021 | 12:15am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese property firms, including many with dollar-denominated debts, will meet with China's state planner in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Representatives of many of the property firms are on their way to Beijing after being notified by the National Development and Reform Commission, Cailianshe reported on Monday.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Liangping Gao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)