China property sector default woes deepen amid Evergrande uncertainty

HONG KONG, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Worries about rising debt
defaults by Chinese property developers sapped investor
sentiment on Tuesday amid fresh credit rating downgrades and
uncertainty about the fate of China Evergrande Group as it
scrambles to raise cash by selling assets.
Evergrande is facing one of the country's
largest-ever defaults as it wrestles with more than $300 billion
of debt. The company last month missed making coupon payments on
two dollar bond tranches.
The possible collapse of one of China's biggest borrowers
has triggered worries about contagion risks to the property
sector in the world's second-largest economy, as its debt-laden
peers are hit with rating downgrades on looming defaults.
Evergrande on Monday requested a halt in the trading of its
shares pending an announcement about a major deal. Evergrande
Property Services Group also requested a halt
referring to "a possible general offer" for company shares.
China's state-backed Global Times said Hopson Development
was the buyer of a 51% stake in the property business
for more than HK$40 billion ($5.1 billion), citing unspecified
other media reports.
Evergrande declined to comment ahead of an official
announcement, as trading in the company's shares remained
suspended on Tuesday.
While investors awaited confirmation of the Evergrande stake
divestment, Chinese developer Sinic Holdings became
the latest to be downgraded by Fitch Ratings on uncertainty over
the repayment of its $246 million bonds maturing Oct 18.
Sinic's long-term issuer default rating was cut to 'C' from
'CCC', and came after the company announced that certain
subsidiaries have missed interest payments on onshore financing
arrangements, Fitch said in its report on Tuesday.
S&P Global Ratings also lowered its rating on the company,
saying it had run into "severe liquidity problem and its
debt-servicing ability has almost been depleted". It said the
company was likely to default on its notes due on Oct. 18.
Sinic declined to comment on the ratings downgrades.
"Since the Evergrande crisis, investors have become more
worried and focused about Chinese developer's repayment
ability," Thomas Kwok, head of equity business at Hong Kong
brokerage CHIEF Securities.
The liquidity issues have increased as many developers were
not able to issue fresh debt to refinance, and as their ability
to raise cash from selling properties dropped because of new
regulations, he said.
"This will be a vicious cycle for the developers that are
not strong enough, because there is not enough liquidity in the
market for everyone."
MARKET IMPACT
The $5 billion Evergrande is likely to get from the reported
unit stake sale would theoretically cover its near-term offshore
bond payments. It has $500 million in bond coupons due by
year-end, followed by a $2-billion dollar bond maturity in
March.
Analysts have said the potential Evergrande deal signals the
company was still working to meet its obligations. But any
fire-sale of its assets would further amplify concerns about the
rest of China's property sector and the broader economy.
Chinese homebuilder Fantasia Holdings'
dollar-denominated bonds lost nearly half their market value in
a massive Monday selloff, after it said it had failed to make a
$206 million international market debt payment on time.
In a statement, the property developer said it will assess
the potential impact of the non-payment on the group's financial
conditions.
An index of China high-yield debt, which is
dominated by developer issuers, hit its lowest since the
pandemic drawdown in 2020, and has lost almost 20% since May -
while comparable U.S. and European indexes have rallied.
Asian markets fell for a third straight session on Thursday
as Evergrande's troubles added to broader investor worries about
rising inflation and slowing world growth, while in Hong Kong
the company's developer peers were under renewed pressure.
An index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland property stocks
fell 2.95% on Tuesday, compared to a 0.3% gain in the
local benchmark.
Shares in Guangzhou R&F Properties and Sunac China
Holdings each fell 8% while the offshore yuan
was also under pressure. Shares in Evergrande's electric vehicle
unit eased after jumping on Monday.
Evergrande's dollar bonds have firmed marginally over recent
days, but remain at distressed levels below 30 cents on the
dollar.
(Reporting by Clare Jim, Tom Westbrrok and Alun John; Writing
by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)