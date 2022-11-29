China protests highlight Xi's COVID policy dilemma - to walk it back or not

BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The rare street protests
that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a
referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and
the strongest public defiance during his political career, China
analysts said.
Not since the protests of Tiananmen Square in 1989 have so
many Chinese risked arrest and other repercussions to take to
the streets over a single issue.
"During Xi Jinping’s 10 years in power, these are the most
public and most widespread displays of anger by the citizenry
against government policy," said Bates Gill, a China expert with
Asia Society.
Public dissatisfaction with Xi's zero-COVID policy,
expressed on social media or offline in the form of putting up
posters in universities or by protesting, is Xi's biggest
domestic challenge since the 2019 protests in Hong Kong against
an extradition bill.
Xi had claimed personal responsibility for leading the "war"
against COVID-19, justified zero-COVID with a need to "put
people above everything" and counted his "correct" COVID policy
among his political achievements when he sought a
precedent-breaking third term at the 20th Communist Party
Congress in October.
Nearly three years into the pandemic, China says its
policies are not geared towards having zero cases at all times
but instead, are about "dynamically" taking action when cases
surface.
Even though the protests are embarrassing for Xi, they come
nowhere near to toppling him, analysts said, because he has full
control of the party, military, security and propaganda
machinery.
RESISTING LOCKDOWN
While some protesters chanted "Down with Xi Jinping, Down
with Chinese Communist Party", most other people only concerned
themselves with resisting a lockdown of their residential
compounds or exemption from frequent tests for the virus.
"Once these self-interests are met, most people will be
appeased and will move on," said Chen Daoyin, a former associate
professor at Shanghai University of Political Science and Law,
now a commentator based in Chile.
Students were not highly organized or led by a central
figure, Chen said. Protests took place in Beijing, Shanghai,
Wuhan, Chengdu and Urumqi.
At the time of the Tiananmen protests and crackdown by
Chinese authorities, the last occasion that demonstrations led
to the replacement of the party's general secretary, there were
internal divisions amongst top party leaders about how to manage
the crisis and what path to take China in future.
Not the case with Xi. With the Congress, Xi renewed his term
as party leader and military commander-in-chief and placed his
acolytes in all the important positions in the party. Leaders
who have previously expressed contrarian views or governed in a
different style from him were marginalized.
Although this authoritarian arrangement allowed Xi to be
more powerful, it also contains vulnerabilities, as exposed by
the protests, analysts said.
"By only surrounding himself with people who say the things
he like to hear, Xi traps himself in an echo chamber, which
could've led him to underestimate or be out of touch with how
much people have suffered from his COVID policy," said Lance
Gore, a China expert at East Asian Institute in Singapore.
PREDICAMENT
The protests magnify what has been a mounting predicament
for Xi: how to walk back from a policy that was initially a
point of pride but is becoming a growing liability.
If he were to bend to public pressure and roll back
zero-COVID, he would appear weak, which might encourage people
to take to the streets in future whenever they want change.
"If he lets go, it would mean that his past zero-COVID
policy has completely failed and he would have to take
responsibility for it. This makes him lose face," said Teng
Biao, Chinese human rights activist, lawyer and scholar.
It is not in Xi's character to give in, the analysts said.
Xi has emphasized the need to prevent a "color revolution",
or anti-government protests, most recently when he spoke at the
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan in
September. He has also lamented in a closed-door speech that the
Soviet Communist Party collapsed because no one was "man enough"
to rise to the challenge.
If he were to change course on his COVID-19 policy before
China was prepared, it could lead to widespread illness, death,
and an overwhelmed medical system, consequences that are hard to
swallow.
But if he brazens through before finding a way to declare
victory and dial back, he risks more anger from an increasingly
fed-up citizenry while economic growth sputters.
Xi tried tweaking the zero-COVID policy with the release of
"20 measures" last month, in an attempt to standardize
prevention measures nationwide and make them friendlier to
residents and to the economy.
But as Xi has not officially renounced the need to curb all
outbreaks, many local authorities are still erring on the side
of caution and implementing stricter lockdowns and quarantine
rules than stipulated in the "20 measures".
"At this stage they seem to be clueless," said Willy Lam, a
senior fellow at the Jamestown Foundation.
"On the one hand, Xi Jinping and his faction seemed to be
all powerful. But at the same time, ... we see a total absence
of response from the new administration."
