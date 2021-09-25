Log in
China publishes top 500 private enterprises list for 2021

09/25/2021 | 09:32am EDT
CHANGSHA - The All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC) on Sept 25 released the list of China's top 500 private firms for 2021 in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan province.

Huawei, JD.com and Hengli Group are the top three enterprises on the list. The annual revenue of each of the top five private enterprises on the list exceeded 600 billion yuan (about $92.82 billion).

With a revenue of about 891.37 billion yuan, Huawei has retained the first position among the top 500 private enterprises and the top 500 manufacturing private enterprises for six consecutive years.

JD.com bagged the first spot among the top 100 private enterprises in the service industry.

The released data showed the vitality of China's private sector. In 2020, the total revenue of the top 500 private enterprises was 35.12 trillion yuan, up 16.39 percent from a year ago. They paid a total tax of 1.36 trillion yuan, accounting for 8.84 percent of the national total.

The total number of employees of the top 500 private enterprises came in at 11.09 million, up 6.26 percent, accounting for 1.48 percent of the total number of employed people in China.

This is the 23rd consecutive survey of large-scale private enterprises organized by the ACFIC. A total of 5,785 enterprises with an annual revenue of more than 500 million yuan each took part in the survey this year.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 25 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
