China puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature

12/18/2022 | 09:34am EST
FILE PHOTO: COP15, the two-week U.N. Biodiversity summit in Montreal

MONTREAL (Reuters) - With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species.

China, which holds the presidency of the Montreal summit, sees the draft text as the best compromise for parties to discuss going forward.

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Gloria Dickie and Isla Binnie


© Reuters 2022
