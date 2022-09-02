Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China railway travel hits 8-year low in summer months on virus flare-ups

09/02/2022 | 12:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employee is seen in the cab of a train inside Zhengzhou East Railway Station during the annual Spring Festival travel rush ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Zhengzhou

BEIJING (Reuters) - Railway travel in China hit an eight-year trough and a pandemic low in the usually busy summer season, according to official data, as fresh virus flare-ups curbed mobility and hit tourist confidence.

Some 440 million passenger trips were taken on China's railway network between July 1 and Aug. 31, its lowest since 2014, data from China Railway showed.

It was down 4.8% from the 462 million trips seen during the same period in 2021 and 3.5% lower than the 456 million trips seen in 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summer is one of China's busiest transport season, as families and college students travel to scenic spots and return home from schools. But COVID restrictions imposed in multiple cities over the past months, due to a virus resurgence, have disrupted travel plans.

The resort city of Sanya, in southern China, imposed a lockdown in early August and restricted transport links to try to stem a COVID-19 outbreak that came as some 80,000 visitors were enjoying its beaches at peak season.

According to Capital Economics, 41 cities, accounting for 32% of China's GDP, were in the midst of outbreaks as of Wednesday, the highest since April when extensive lockdowns hurt the economy badly.

Major southern cities Guangzhou and Shenzhen tightened COVID curbs on Wednesday. The two cities, together, have an economic output totalling 5.89 trillion yuan ($853.31 billion), about half of South Korea's gross domestic product.

The world's second-biggest economy braked sharply in the second quarter due to widespread COVID-19 lockdowns. Growing evidence suggests the nascent recovery in the third quarter is in danger of stalling due to fresh COVID flare-ups and a protracted weak outlook for the property sector.

($1 = 6.9025 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED 0.81% 7.49 End-of-day quote.-3.97%
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED 1.22% 5.82 End-of-day quote.0.52%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 1.08% 196.61 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.12% 6.9049 Delayed Quote.8.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:00aTAKE FIVE : ECB - to hike big or really big
RE
01:00aMORNING BID-Holed up
RE
01:00aFed's job-friendly 'soft landing' hinges on history not repeating
RE
12:58aAngolan opposition seeks annulment of Aug. 24 election
RE
12:58aIndonesia seeks G20 buy-in for energy transition agenda
RE
12:45aShanghai base metals set for weekly losses as demand outlook darkens
RE
12:41aDollar/yen up 0.1% to new 24-year high of 140.35…
RE
12:39aAnalysis-Bond bear market? 'Worst year in history' for asset as inflation bites
RE
12:38aNew zealand dollar falls about 0.4% to $0.6055, lowest since may…
RE
12:31aGrain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopened
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
2PTT Global Chemical : Together to Net Zero An international symposium b..
3Slower, but still strong U.S. job growth expected in August
4Chinese Electric Vehicle Stocks Slide Following August Delivery Reports
5Grain ship from Ukraine towed to anchorage in Istanbul, traffic reopene..

HOT NEWS