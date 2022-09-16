China raises holdings of Treasuries in July, Japan cuts holdings -Treasury data

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China increased its holdings
of Treasuries in July for the first time in eight months, while
Japan reduced its U.S. government debt load, data from the U.S.
Treasury department showed on Friday.
China's stash of Treasuries rose to $970 billion in July,
from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010
when it had $843.7 billion.
Japan, on the other hand, reduced its Treasury debt holdings
to $1.234 trillion in July from $1.236 trillion the previous
month. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries.
The fall in Japan's holdings was more or less in line with
moves in the currency market. The yen firmed in July
against the greenback, ending the month at 131.6 yen per dollar,
from 135.22 yen at the beginning.
The yen's steep fall against a resurgent dollar this year
has raised the prospect of Japan intervening in the market to
boost the Japanese currency. Since the beginning of 2022, the
yen has fallen 19.5% versus the dollar.
Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.501
trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June.
On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries saw net foreign
inflows of $23.12 billion in July, down from $58.9 billion the
previous month. U.S. Treasuries have posted foreign inflows for
a third straight month.
The inflows generally tracked price action in the Treasuries
market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started July at
2.904%, and ended the month at 2.642%.
In other asset classes, foreigners sold U.S. equities in
July for a seventh straight month amounting to $60.32 billion,
from outflows of $25.36 billion in June. July's outflow was the
largest since March.
U.S. corporate bonds posted inflows in July of $8.78
billion, slightly down from $13.99 billion in June. Foreigners
were net buyers of U.S. corporate bonds for seven straight
months.
The Treasury data also showed U.S. residents once again sold
their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales
of $27.2 billion, from sales of $50.5 billion in June.
