Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China raises holdings of Treasuries in July, Japan cuts holdings -Treasury data

09/16/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China increased its holdings of Treasuries in July for the first time in eight months, while Japan reduced its U.S. government debt load, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Friday.

China's stash of Treasuries rose to $970 billion in July, from $967.8 billion in June, which was the lowest since May 2010 when it had $843.7 billion.

Japan, on the other hand, reduced its Treasury debt holdings to $1.234 trillion in July from $1.236 trillion the previous month. Japan remains the largest non-U.S. holder of Treasuries.

The fall in Japan's holdings was more or less in line with moves in the currency market. The yen firmed in July against the greenback, ending the month at 131.6 yen per dollar, from 135.22 yen at the beginning.

The yen's steep fall against a resurgent dollar this year has raised the prospect of Japan intervening in the market to boost the Japanese currency. Since the beginning of 2022, the yen has fallen 19.5% versus the dollar.

Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.501 trillion in July, from 7.430 trillion in June.

On a transaction basis, U.S. Treasuries saw net foreign inflows of $23.12 billion in July, down from $58.9 billion the previous month. U.S. Treasuries have posted foreign inflows for a third straight month.

The inflows generally tracked price action in the Treasuries market. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield started July at 2.904%, and ended the month at 2.642%.

In other asset classes, foreigners sold U.S. equities in July for a seventh straight month amounting to $60.32 billion, from outflows of $25.36 billion in June. July's outflow was the largest since March.

U.S. corporate bonds posted inflows in July of $8.78 billion, slightly down from $13.99 billion in June. Foreigners were net buyers of U.S. corporate bonds for seven straight months.

The Treasury data also showed U.S. residents once again sold their holdings of long-term foreign securities, with net sales of $27.2 billion, from sales of $50.5 billion in June. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by Chris Reese and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.23% 96.061 Delayed Quote.15.49%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.56% 163.242 Delayed Quote.5.93%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.14187 Delayed Quote.-14.67%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.39% 107.752 Delayed Quote.19.24%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.11% 0.7535 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.02% 143.175 Delayed Quote.9.03%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.28% 1.0015 Delayed Quote.-12.16%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.15% 1.79472 Delayed Quote.16.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012554 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.60% 0.6745 Delayed Quote.-15.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.32% 85.642 Delayed Quote.9.24%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.58% 0.59886 Delayed Quote.-11.97%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.30% 142.906 Delayed Quote.24.21%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:22pSpecial master examining Trump documents to hold first hearing on Tuesday
RE
05:21pTax benefits for Argentina auto industry seek to spur investment
RE
05:20pNew York's Yeshiva University halts student clubs in dispute over LGBT group
RE
05:08pEcoark Terminates Deal to Sell Agora Digital to HUMBL
DJ
04:58pSoybean futures slump on global demand concerns
RE
04:58pChina raises holdings of Treasuries in July, Japan cuts holdings -Treasury data
RE
04:54pArgentina's Oldelval to invest $750 mln in Vaca Muerta pipeline to boost exports
RE
04:32pStocks down, bond prices rise with rates, economy in focus
RE
04:30pZelenskiy accuses Russia of torture, war crimes
RE
04:24pMaterials Down on Recession Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HAPAG-LLOYD : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
2Adobe Expects to Reduce Buybacks Ahead of $20 Billion Figma Deal
3France's Livret A bank savings rate will probably go up again in Februa..
4KION : Goldman Sachs withdraws its Sell rating
5Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds

HOT NEWS