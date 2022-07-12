China ramp-up pushes aluminium prices to 14-month lows

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices tumbled to
their lowest in more than a year on Tuesday on expectations of
rising supply from top producer China where smelters have been
ramping up output.
Benchmark aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
(LME) traded down 0.4% at $2,370 a tonne in official rings.
Prices of earlier hit $2,352, the lowest since May 2021.
"China aluminium production data should be out soon, the
market is expecting a rise," a metals trader said. "Higher U.S.
interest rates and dollar are a negative for metals demand."
Primary aluminium production in China has been rising
alongside easing curbs on power consumption.
It hit a record 3.42 million tonnes in May, up 3.1% from the
same month a year earlier and compares with 3.36 million tonnes
in April.
This combined with weaker aluminium demand, partly due to
coronavirus lockdowns in top consumer China, has led some
analysts to pare back their forecasts for large surpluses this
year.
However, supporting aluminium on the LME market are stocks
in LME registered warehouses at 340,375 tonnes <MALSTX-TOTAL>,
the lowest since 2002.
Cancelled warrants, or metal earmarked for delivery, stood
at 54% of the total which indicates more aluminium is due to
leave the LME system.
Concern about the availability of zinc on the LME market
because of low stocks has again pushed up the premium for the
cash over the three-month contract <CMZN0-3> to around $90 per
tonne from levels near $20 at end-June.
Three-month zinc was up 0.7% at $3,022 a tonne.
Overall, worries about an economic and manufacturing
slowdown as central banks raise interest rates to rein in
soaring inflation have hit demand for industrial metals.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates another
75 basis points later this month. Higher U.S. rates have pushed
the dollar to near 20-year highs against a basket of currencies
.
A rising U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated commodities
more expensive for consumers operating outside the United
States, which could undermine demand.
Elsewhere, copper was down 2.4% at $7,400 a tonne,
lead slipped 0.9% to $1,925, tin fell 2.9% to
$25,500 and nickel lost 1.4% to $21,530.
(Reporting by Pratima Desai; editing by Jason Neely)