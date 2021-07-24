China ready to boost practical cooperation with Russia: vice-premier

BEIJING - China stands ready to work with Russia to jointly implement the important consensuses reached by the two countries' heads of state and promote bilateral practical cooperation within a larger scope, in wider areas and at deeper levels, Vice-Premier Han Zheng said on July 23.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a phone conversation with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov.

Under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has entered the best period in history, Han said.

Recently, the two heads of state jointly announced the extension of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, enriching the two countries' relations and drawing a blueprint of bilateral cooperation in the new era, he noted.

Han called on the two countries to further deepen anti-pandemic and vaccine cooperation, and jointly handle the challenge brought by the pandemic.

Belousov extended his congratulations on the centenary of the CPC, saying the two countries' celebration of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Russia-China Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation is the main line of activity for developing Russia-China relations this year.

Belousov said Russia is willing to take this as an opportunity to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and lift Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era to a higher level.

Noting the tremendous progress China has made in the fight against the pandemic, Belousov said his country is ready to enhance cooperation with China in such areas as vaccine research and development, as well as vaccine production.