China ready to work with ASEAN to further enrich partnership: FM

01/02/2021 | 03:28am EST
China stands ready to work with ASEAN to further enrich the strategic partnership and usher in a new era of peace, development and cooperation for the region, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Wang made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

'Since its launch, China-ASEAN cooperation has always been results-oriented, pioneering and responsive to the trend of the times. It has become the most successful and vibrant example of regional cooperation,' he said.

He said the two sides became each other's largest trading partners for the first time in 2020. 'We jointly pushed for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), which gave birth to the world's most promising free trade area with the largest population and biggest economic aggregate. This is a historic breakthrough in China-ASEAN cooperation.

'Noting that China and ASEAN will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their dialogue relations in 2021, Wang said the Chinese side looks forward to the new opportunities it will bring for enhancing China-ASEAN ties.

Wang called on the two sides to work together to defeat COVID-19, do their best to bolster regional economic recovery, and stay committed to sustainable development.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 08:27:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
