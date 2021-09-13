China rebar futures range-bound as demand picks up, raw materials plunge

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chinese steel rebar futures
were trading in a tight range on Monday but near high levels as
peak seasonal demand and curtailed production at mills kept
prices elevated, while prices for steelmaking ingredients
slumped.
Stockpiles of major steel products, including construction
materials and coils used in the manufacturing sector, last week
fell 2.8% to 10.71 million tonnes from the prior week, data from
Mysteel consultancy showed.
Meanwhile, weekly output of the metal stood at 10.15 million
tonnes, as of Sept. 9, according to Mysteel, down 7% from same
period a year earlier.
"Affected by the coronavirus situation and floods in July
and August, (construction) demand is likely to pick up during
peak season," analysts with CITIC Futures wrote in a note.
The most-active rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
, for January delivery, edged 0.6% lower to 5,642 yuan
($874.40) per tonne at close.
Hot-rolled coils futures, used in cars and home
appliances, ended 1.7% lower at 5,805 yuan a tonne.
Stainless steel on the Shanghai bourse, for
October delivery, fell 2.3% to 19,180 yuan per tonne.
Prices for steelmaking ingredients on the Dalian Commodity
Exchange fell.
Benchmark iron ore declined 3.5% to 706 yuan per
tonne at close, while spot 62% iron ore was unchanged at $131.5
per tonne last Friday, according to SteelHome consultancy.
Coking coal futures plunged 6.3% to 2,764 yuan per
tonne and coke futures closed 7.3% lower at 3,397 yuan.
Coking coal would be supported in the short term due to
limited supplies as imports from Australia are still restricted,
CITIC Futures said, adding that coke prices could be affected by
cut in pig iron production.
($1 = 6.4524 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)