China refused to provide WHO team with raw data on early COVID cases, team member says

SHANGHAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China refused to give raw data
on early COVID-19 cases to a World Health Organization-led team
probing the origins of the pandemic, one of the team's
investigators said, potentially complicating efforts to
understand how the outbreak began.
The team had requested raw patient data on the 174 cases of
COVID-19 that China had identified from the early phase of the
outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019, as well
as other cases, but were only provided with a summary, said
Dominic Dwyer, an Australian infectious diseases expert who is a
member of the team.
Such raw data is known as "line listings", he said, and
would typically be anonymised but contain details such as what
questions were asked of individual patients, their responses and
how their responses were analysed.
"That's standard practice for an outbreak investigation," he
told Reuters on Saturday via video call from Sydney, where he is
currently undergoing quarantine.
He said that gaining access to the raw data was especially
important since only half of the 174 cases had exposure to the
Huanan market, the now-shuttered wholesale seafood centre in
Wuhan where the virus was initially detected.
"That's why we've persisted to ask for that," he said. "Why
that doesn't happen, I couldn't comment. Whether it's political
or time or it's difficult ... But whether there are any other
reasons why the data isn't available, I don't know. One would
only speculate."
While the Chinese authorities provided a lot of material, he
said the issue of access to the raw patient data would be
mentioned in the team's final report. "The WHO people certainly
felt that they had received much much more data than they had
ever received in the previous year. So that in itself is an
advance."
A summary of the team's findings could be released as early
as next week, the WHO said on Friday.
The WHO-led probe had been plagued by delay, concern over
access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which
accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and
criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts
conducted the first phase of research.
The team, which arrived in China in January and spent four
weeks looking into the origins of the COVID-19 outbreak, was
limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and prevented
from contact with community members, due to health restrictions.
The first two weeks were spent in hotel quarantine.
China's refusal to hand over raw data on the early COVID-19
cases was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal on Friday.
The WHO did not reply to a request from Reuters for comment.
The Chinese foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a
request for comment but Beijing has previously defended its
transparency in handling the outbreak and its cooperation with
the WHO mission.
HARMONIOUS, WITH ARGUMENTS
Dwyer said the work within the WHO team was harmonious but
that there were "arguments" at times with their Chinese
counterparts over the interpretation and significance of the
data, which he described as "natural" in such probes.
"We might be having a talk about cold chain and they might
be more firm about what the data shows than what we might have
been, but that's natural. Whether there's political pressure to
have different opinions, I don't know. There may well be, but
it's hard to know."
Cold chain refers to the transport and trade of frozen food.
Beijing has sought to cast doubt on the notion that the
coronavirus originated in China, pointing to imported frozen
food as a conduit.
On Tuesday, Peter Ben Embarek, who led the WHO delegation,
told a news conference that transmission of the virus via frozen
food is a possibility, but pointed to market vendors selling
frozen animal products including farmed wild animals as a
potential pathway that warrants further study.
Embarek also said that the team was not looking further into
the theory that the virus escaped from a lab, which it
considered highly unlikely. The previous U.S. administration of
President Donald Trump had said it suspected the virus may have
escaped from a Wuhan lab, which Beijing strongly denies.
"It was an unanimous feeling," Dwyer said. "It wasn't a
political sop whatsoever."
