BEIJING, April 10 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Wednesday it regretted to see rating agency Fitch revise to negative its outlook on the country, citing risks to its public finance as the reason.

Fitch's rating system fails to effectively reflect the positive effect of China's fiscal policy and the government's capability and the resolve to maintain good sovereign credit does not change, the ministry added in its statement. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)