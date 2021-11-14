China regulator proposes cybersecurity review for some firms planning Hong Kong IPOs

BEIJING, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator on
Sunday published draft rules proposing that companies planning
Hong Kong initial public offerings be required to apply for
cybersecurity inspections, if they handle data that concerns
national security.
The Cyberspace Administration of China's (CAC) latest draft
proposals on online data security management follow a proposed
regulation in July that any company with data for more than 1
million users must undergo a security review before an overseas
listing of its shares https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-widens-clampdown-overseas-listings-with-pre-ipo-review-firms-with-large-2021-07-10.
China has been broadly pushing more companies to list
domestically.
Its cyberspace regulators have also been imposing tighter
restrictions on data collection and storage https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-step-up-supervision-overseas-listed-companies-2021-07-06.
