Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines

12/21/2020 | 06:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Monday it had tightened up a guideline for inspection of biological products, including vaccines, before a batch is sold or imported.

The new guideline, effective from March 1 next year, adds a requirement that provincial-level medical product regulators are responsible for investigating major flaws that could impact product quality in companies' manufacturing process in their region, State Administration For Market Regulation said on its website.

The new guideline also specifies situations where inspection of pre-sale or pre-imported batches of such products could be waived, SAMR said.

China has allowed vaccines, if they are used to cope with infectious disease epidemics or other emergencies, to be exempted from inspection procedures, known as lot release, after approval from State Council's medical product regulating department.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:38aChina regulator tightens guideline on biological products, including vaccines
RE
06:37aFACTBOX-Europe's plans to vaccinate against COVID-19
RE
06:31aSacklers cited fear of OxyContin lawsuits before transferring $10 billion from their company, documents show
RE
06:29aSoutheast Asia travel app Traveloka weighs public listing options
RE
06:25aAir traffic agency sees major impact from UK travel shutdown
RE
06:23aFiat Chrysler, PSA win EU antitrust okay for $38 billion merger
RE
06:23aIndian court dismisses Future Group's plea against Amazon
RE
06:20aWalmart unveils new product return service
RE
06:19aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
06:19aVietnam says to meet U.S. trade officials, talks 'extremely important'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Brexit clouds airline ownership as Spanish-led fix rebuffed
2ACCOR : Air France KLM, Getlink shares slide as Europe closes doors to UK on COVID fears
3Shell to write down assets again, taking cuts to more than $22 billion
4Tesla's Elon Musk asks about converting "large transactions" to bitcoin
5NESTE OYJ : NESTE OYJ : Corporation - Managers' Transactions, Mäki-Kala (disposal)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ