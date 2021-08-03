China regulator to probe auto chip distributors over price-gouging suspicions

SHANGHAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - China's regulatory agency is
launching an investigation into chip distributors in the auto
industry, citing suspicions of price gouging, it said on
Tuesday.
The action by the State Administration For Market Regulation
(SAMR) is the latest in a regulatory crackdown following a range
of companies and industries targeted over the past year as the
Chinese government clamps down on industry.
"In response to prominent problems such as speculation and
high prices in the automotive chip market, the State
Administration of Market Supervision has recently filed an
investigation on car chip distributors," the agency said.
The firms were suspected of driving up prices, based on
price monitoring and reporting clues, it added in its statement,
and vowed to investigate and punish illegal acts such as
hoarding, price-gouging and collusion.
A global shortage of chips that began last December has
disrupted supply chains and the hardware sector worldwide.
Though initially concentrated in the automotive sector, it has
since spread to affect a wide range of gadgets.
Panic about supply uncertainty has occasionally led chip
buyers and distributors to purchase more chips than they need,
creating a vicious cycle that further drives up prices.
In June, the chief executive of chipmaker Intel said he
expected the shortage to hit bottom by year-end, with the market
retuning to normalcy only by 2023.
In April China's regulator imposed a record fine of $2.75
billion on e-commerce giant Alibaba for engaging in
anti-competitive practices.
(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence
Fernandez)