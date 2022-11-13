China regulators urge more financing support for property firms -sources

BEIJING, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have
asked financial institutions to extend more support to property
developers to shore up the country's struggling real estate
sector, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Sunday.
A notice to the institutions from the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
(CBIRC) outlined 16 steps to support the industry, including
loan repayment extensions, in a major push to ease the deep
liquidity crunch which has plagued the property sector since
mid-2020.
The move, which was first reported by Bloomberg, comes as
cash-strapped property developers struggle to tap sources of
funding to finish projects and pay suppliers.
Several developers have defaulted on their offshore debt
obligations over the past year, fuelling a property downturn
which has weighed on the world's second-largest economy.
Chinese regulators are encouraging financial
institutions to allow real estate companies to defer repayment
of some loans, such as property development and trust loans, the
sources said.
The sources quoted the notice as saying that if a loan
is due to mature within six months, real estate companies can be
allowed to defer repayments for one more year.
According to the notice, trust companies are also
encouraged to provide financing for real estate firms on
projects such as rental housing construction and mergers and
acquisitions, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named because the notice was
confidential. The PBOC and CBIRC did not immediately respond to
Reuters' requests for comment.
China's property sector, once a pillar of growth, has
slowed sharply this year as the government sought to restrict
excessive borrowing by developers. The clampdown has triggered
falls in property sales and prices, bond defaults and the
suspension of housing construction, angering homeowners which
have threatened to stop mortgage payments.
More than 200 local governments have taken steps to prop
up the distressed sector this year, mainly targeting homebuyers,
including by providing subsidies, cutting mortgage rates and
allowing for smaller down payments. Overall demand, however,
remains fragile.
The notice comes as policymakers recently ramped up support
for crash-strapped developers. Chinese regulators expanded a key
financing support programme designed for private firms,
including real estate companies, to about 250 billion yuan
($35.18 billion) this week.
"The Chinese authorities provided a slew of supportive
measures over the weekend to support the property sector, which
is likely to improve the market sentiment towards the Chinese
economy," said Hao Zhou, chief economist at Guotai Junan
International.
"Weak property sales and investment suggest that a
turnaround of (the) property outlook remains uncertain over the
foreseeable future, which justifies the recent supportive
measures from the Chinese authorities."
($1 = 7.1066 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)