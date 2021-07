U.S. comments are wrong, and the tensions in China and Australia relations are caused by Australia's interference in Chinese internal affairs, foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular news briefing.

The United States is "closely monitoring" trade tensions between Australia and China and will support Canberra in addressing China's state-led, non-market practices, Tai told her Australian counterpart on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Peter Graff)