The release of the reserves was made in accordance with o the recent supply and demand situation in the domestic oil product market, the administration said in a short statement.

Sinopec Corp, China's largest oil refiner, plans to fully utilise domestic refining capacity in November and boost diesel supply by 29% from a year earlier to ensure filling stations do not run out of stock, a spokesman said earlier this week.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by Richard Pullin)